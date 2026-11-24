The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct UP Board Class 10, 12 practical exams in two phases. Candidates who wants to appear for the examination can check the notice on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 practical exams to be held in two phases, check exam dates here (ANI/file) more

As per the official notice, the first phase exam will be held from January 11 to January 19, 2027 at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase exam will be held from January 20 to January 28, 2027 at Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirjapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

UP Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here

To maintain the integrity of examinations, principals will have to conduct practical examinations under CCTV surveillance. Recordings of the examinations will be preserved so that they can be made available upon request as needed.

At the high school level, practical examinations in various subjects (except science and home science) will be conducted at the school level, based on internal assessment (project work), as in previous years.

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Practical examinations for high school science and home science will be conducted by the Board for 30 marks. Individual candidates should contact the principal of their forwarding center to ensure they participate in the practical examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board will conduct 2027 Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations from February 5 to February 24, according to the timetable released by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh on Monday evening.

The first exam on February 5 will be of Hindi for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

The board examinations will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be from 8:30 am to 11:45 am for high school students, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for intermediate students.

The first 15 minutes of each session have been allotted for reading the question paper.

As a result, students in the morning shift will begin writing their answers at 8:45 am and continue till 11:45 am, while those appearing in the second shift will write their papers from 2:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

Check official notice