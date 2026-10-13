UP Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board will conduct 2027 Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations from February 5 to February 24, according to the timetable released by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh on Monday evening. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The first exam on February 5 will be of Hindi for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

The final examinations will be held on February 24, including papers for agriculture subject for Class 10 students and Computer and Sanskrit exam for Class 12 students.

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The board examinations will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be from 8:30 am to 11:45 am for high school students, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for intermediate students.

The first 15 minutes of each session have been allotted for reading the question paper.

As a result, students in the morning shift will begin writing their answers at 8:45 am and continue till 11:45 am, while those appearing in the second shift will write their papers from 2:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

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Some of the main subjects of Class 10 along with the date of examination include social science (Feb 8), English (Feb 10), mathematics (Feb 13) and science (Feb 17).

Similarly, for Class 12, examinations of which will be held in the second shift include history (Feb 10), biology/mathematics (Feb 12), chemistry/social science (Feb 15), geography (Feb 16) and physics (Feb 17).

LUCKNOW : The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s decision to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 5 to 24, 2027, has triggered speculation that the state assembly elections may be pushed to March, with polling likely to be scheduled after the conclusion of the examinations.

Earlier, there was buzz that the assembly polls could be advanced due to the second phase of the Census 2027 (population enumeration) in February. Later, the Union home ministry rescheduled the census from December 1 to January 4, 2027.

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Now, the announcement by UP Board to conduct examinations in February has again raised the prospects that assembly elections may be held in March or the UP Board reschedules the date of examinations. In 2022, the UP Board examinations were held from March 24 to April 20 after the conclusion of the assembly polls on March 10.

More than 5.1 million students will appear for the UP Board exams. Government and private schools will be designated as examination centres for the exams. These schools also serve as polling stations. Additional chief election commissioner Manish Garg will pay a visit in November and a team from the Election Commission of India will visit in December to review poll preparations.

The elections to UP’s outgoing 18th assembly were conducted by ECI in February-March 2022. Polls were also held in February-March in 2012 and 2017 for the 16th and 17th assemblies, respectively. The 18th assembly had its first sitting on May 23, 2022, and its five-year term will end on May 22.