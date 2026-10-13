SSC GD Constable Result 2026 declared at ssc.gov.in, check roll numbers here

Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The examination was held from April 27 to May 30, 2026, in the computer-based mode. A total of 21,56,776 candidates appeared in the Computer-Based Examination.

The Computer-Based Examination consisted of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions, each carrying 2 marks, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi. All the questions were of the Objective Multiple-Choice Type.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

Direct link to check SSC GD Constable Result 2026 List 1

Direct link to check SSC GD Constable Result 2026 List 2

SSC GD Constable Result 2026: How to check

All candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results on the official website by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC GD Constable Result 2026 list 1 and list 2. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. All the candidates who have qualified the written exam are eligible to appear for PET/PST. Call letters to the candidates shortlisted to appear in PET/PST, which will be conducted by the CAPFs in due course, will be issued by the Nodal CAPF (i.e., CRPF).

The Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers cum Response Sheets of the Computer Based Examination and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here