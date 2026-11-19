Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC SI Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-II) can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The candidates can view their examination city details and admission certificate by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission.

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SSC SI Exam City Slip 2026: How to download To download the exam city slip candidates can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC SI Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will enter the login details. Click on submit and download the exam city slip. Check the exam city slip and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The Paper II question paper comprises of 160 questions for 320 marks. The question paper is divided into four sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

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Questions in both papers will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper-I and Paper-II. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Candidates will have to appear for Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total of 3073 posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

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