South Korea is cutting wifi around exam halls and offering $75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sit for their gruelling college entrance exams on Thursday. Wifi cut, AI-cheat bounties as South Koreans sit key college exam

Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year, nine-hour-long exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

It is a day when much of the country comes to a standstill, with flights temporarily halted during the English listening section, many offices opening an hour later than usual to ease traffic, and stock trading also delayed by an hour.

But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of superviors and sending random emergency alerts to detect any smartphones illegally smuggled into the exam centres.

Students are told to turn up with just pencils. Erasers will be provided by the test centres, as authorities try to reduce the chances of concealed digital devices disguised as stationery.

Exam-takers are also asked to avoid wearing clothes with buttons. Those who fail to comply will have stickers placed over the buttons to prevent the use of hidden cameras.

South Korea has rolled out the extraordinary series of measures since Sunday, when the top scorer in this year's national tax accountant examination confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to obtain AI-generated answers, achieving a near-perfect mark.

The revelation has fuelled suspicions that other high-stakes exams had also been compromised, including law school admissions and professional licensing tests.

"I instructed officials to consider introducing additional measures to encourage whistleblowers to report exam cheating, including rewards of at least 100 million won ," President Lee Jae Myung wrote on X, adding that the rewards could rise depending on the number of offenders involved.

Those who participate in cheating schemes could also face reduced penalties if they report their accomplices, he said.

- Anxiety -

With the AI cheating scandal erupting so close to the Suneung, a high school student had filed a constitutional petition challenging the government's decision to go ahead with the exam as planned.

But a South Korean court on Wednesday rejected the request, citing insufficient evidence of irreparable harm.

Under the tightened measures, students caught cheating could be barred from retaking the exam for 10 years and face criminal prosecution.

Students already enrolled at universities who re-sit the exam could also be expelled from their institutions if caught cheating, officials said.

The anxiety over AI cheating adds to an already immensely stressful day for South Korea.

Nervous parents traditionally escort their children to exam centres, where teachers and younger students gather to hand out sweets and chant words of encouragement.

Police officers are also deployed to help students running late reach testing centres on time.

After seeing their children off, many parents flock to Buddhist temples and churches across the country to pray for their success.

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