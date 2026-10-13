Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has declared the BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 for the June exam. Candidates who want to check the re-evaluation results can find the direct link through the official website of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in. BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 for June exam declared at bteup.ac.in, direct link to check results here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official website, the semester/annual/back paper examinations were held in May-June. The re-evaluation of the answer sheets applications was received from August 14 to August 24, 2026.

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Out of all the applications received for digital re-evaluation, the digital re-evaluation of answer sheets for certain subjects is currently underway in government/aided institutions affiliated with the Board.

In accordance with the instructions issued by the Chairman, Board of Technical Education/Principal Secretary, Board of Technical Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the results of those students whose digital re-evaluation has been completed have been declared.

Also, the results of 194 students accused of unfair means in the Even Semester/Annual/Back Paper Examination, May-June 2026, have been declared. The results of those students whose digital re-evaluation work is currently underway will be declared soon after the re-evaluation is completed.

Direct link to check BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026

BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026: How to check To check the re-evaluation result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in. Click on BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BTEUP.

Official Notice Here