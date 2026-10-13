BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 for June exam declared at bteup.ac.in, direct link to check results here
BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 for June exam has been released. The direct link to check results is given here.
Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has declared the BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 for the June exam. Candidates who want to check the re-evaluation results can find the direct link through the official website of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.
As per the official website, the semester/annual/back paper examinations were held in May-June. The re-evaluation of the answer sheets applications was received from August 14 to August 24, 2026.
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Out of all the applications received for digital re-evaluation, the digital re-evaluation of answer sheets for certain subjects is currently underway in government/aided institutions affiliated with the Board.
In accordance with the instructions issued by the Chairman, Board of Technical Education/Principal Secretary, Board of Technical Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the results of those students whose digital re-evaluation has been completed have been declared.
Also, the results of 194 students accused of unfair means in the Even Semester/Annual/Back Paper Examination, May-June 2026, have been declared. The results of those students whose digital re-evaluation work is currently underway will be declared soon after the re-evaluation is completed.
Direct link to check BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026
BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026: How to check
To check the re-evaluation result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.
- Click on BTE UP Re-evaluation Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BTEUP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More