BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 releasing tomorrow at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here’s how to download
BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 will be released tomorrow, November 19. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.
Border Security Force will release the BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 on November 19, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination (computer-based test) can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The admit card for the Constable Tradesman post will be available from November 19 to December 2, 2026. The written examination will be held on December 2, 2026, in three shifts: first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 1 pm to 3 pm and third shift from 5 pm to 7 pm.
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The link to download E-admit card has been sent to the concerned candidates at their e-mails as well as Mobile Number registered/filled by them at the time of submission of online application form. In case, any candidate is unable to download his/her E-admit card due to incorrect e-mail ID & Mobile Number, he/she shall be solely responsible for the same. No representation in this regard shall be entertained by BSF.
Those candidates who have qualified the PET/PST are eligible to appear for the examination.
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BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026: How to download
All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
- Click on BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The written examination will be conducted at the various Examination Centres through Computer-Based Tests (CBT) or OMR-based answer sheets. OMR answer sheets will be rejected if mandatory fields/ovals like Name, Roll Number, Sex, Category, Question Booklet series code, Name of Trade, etc. are unfilled or wrongly filled.
The selection process comprises of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation, Trade Test and Medical Examination (DME/RME).
This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More