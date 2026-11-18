HTET 2026 exam dates announced, to be held in December – check notice here
HTET 2026 exam dates have been announced. The official notice can be checked here.
Board of School Education, Haryana has announced HTET 2026 exam dates. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be held by the Board in December 2026. Candidates can check the exam dates notice on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
The HTET exam will be held on December 26 and 27, 2026. The Level III exam will be held on December 26 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Level II exam will be held on December 27 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Level I from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
Why IIT Kharagpur Biotechnology graduate chose financial engineering over a lab career? ISB student Saurav Petwe’s career story
The board has also introduced a new rule this year under which candidates leaving more than 20 questions unanswered on the OMR sheet will face cancellation of candidature. Authorities have been directed to make proper arrangements at centres in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.
The appearing candidates have been advised to reach examination centres at least 90 minutes before the exam for verification procedures.
HTET 2026 exam: How to download notice
All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam notice through the official website by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
- Click on HTET 2026 exam notice link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to check the dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Semiconductors, Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing: New opportunities transforming technical education in India
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More