Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
No win for India at International Emmy Awards 2026 as Vir Das, Real Kashmir Football Club lose out on top honours
Vir Das’s Netflix special lost the Comedy award, while Real Kashmir Football Club lost in the Drama series category theat International Emmy Awards 2026.
It was not the result India had hoped for at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. There were two entries competing for international recognition this year, but neither managed to convert its nomination into a win. Vir Das missed out on the Comedy award, while Real Kashmir Football Club lost the Best Drama Series honour.
India loses top honours at International Emmy Awards 2026
The 54th International Emmy Awards were held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23 (November 24 in India), with actor Michael Urie hosting the ceremony. The results dashed Vir Das’ hopes of adding another International Emmy to his collection, following his historic win in 2023. The comedian’s Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, was nominated in the Comedy category at the 2026 awards but lost to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2.
Vir won his first International Emmy in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award in the Comedy category with the third season of the British sitcom Derry Girls.
India had another nominee at this year’s ceremony, with SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club competing in the Drama Series category. The show was nominated alongside the UK’s A Thousand Blows, France’s Carême and Argentina’s Menem, but lost the award to Carême.
About Real Kashmir Football Club
Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in lead roles, Real Kashmir Football Club follows journalist Sohail and businessman Shishir, who join hands to establish a professional football team in Jammu and Kashmir. The series is inspired by the story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from the region to compete in India’s top-tier I-League. It follows their attempts to find players, secure funding, and keep the team going despite difficult circumstances. Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, it is produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment.
In an interview with HT City, Manav Kaul talked about the show getting an International Emmy Awards nomination and called the recognition a “huge win-win for India.” He added, “I feel it’s a personal win, seeing that I always felt that this project did not get its due credit and it deserved much more viewership than what it got. And now I hope it reaches the masses.”
About The International Emmy Awards 2026
The International Emmy Awards are presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to celebrate achievements in international television across categories such as Drama Series, Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, Documentary, News and Current Affairs. This year, actor Vijay Sethupathi was one of the presenters at the annual gala and he made a stylish appearance on the red carpet in a black tailored suit.
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