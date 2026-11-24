It was not the result India had hoped for at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. There were two entries competing for international recognition this year, but neither managed to convert its nomination into a win. Vir Das missed out on the Comedy award, while Real Kashmir Football Club lost the Best Drama Series honour. Vir Das and Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul's series miss out on International Emmy Awards. more

India loses top honours at International Emmy Awards 2026 The 54th International Emmy Awards were held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23 (November 24 in India), with actor Michael Urie hosting the ceremony. The results dashed Vir Das’ hopes of adding another International Emmy to his collection, following his historic win in 2023. The comedian’s Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, was nominated in the Comedy category at the 2026 awards but lost to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2.

Vir won his first International Emmy in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award in the Comedy category with the third season of the British sitcom Derry Girls.

India had another nominee at this year’s ceremony, with SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club competing in the Drama Series category. The show was nominated alongside the UK’s A Thousand Blows, France’s Carême and Argentina’s Menem, but lost the award to Carême.

About Real Kashmir Football Club Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in lead roles, Real Kashmir Football Club follows journalist Sohail and businessman Shishir, who join hands to establish a professional football team in Jammu and Kashmir. The series is inspired by the story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from the region to compete in India’s top-tier I-League. It follows their attempts to find players, secure funding, and keep the team going despite difficult circumstances. Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, it is produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment.

In an interview with HT City, Manav Kaul talked about the show getting an International Emmy Awards nomination and called the recognition a “huge win-win for India.” He added, “I feel it’s a personal win, seeing that I always felt that this project did not get its due credit and it deserved much more viewership than what it got. And now I hope it reaches the masses.”