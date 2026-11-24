Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber sold their Malibu beach house in 2018 for $45 million. Four years later, the property was relisted at $99.5 million, which was negotiated down to $89.75 million. Ultimately, the deal concluded with celebrity Kim Kardashian purchasing the property for $70.4 million in September 2022. Previously owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the roughly 3.23-acre estate includes a renovated Mediterranean-style home, pool, tennis court, and a path to a secluded beach. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) more

A waterfront property with ample entertaining space The estate is located in the Encinal Bluffs area of Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway. According to the Los Angeles Times article from 2018 about the couple's sale, the property is a reworked compound featuring ocean vistas and a beachfront location. The deal was reached after roughly 16 months on the market, with the original $60 million listing price having been reduced. The couple acquired the property in 2015 when they bought it and the neighbouring land for $50.5 million.

The real estate transaction in 2018 involved only the primary property and not the entire land. According to the Los Angeles Times, the adjoining piece of land spanning about 2.75 acres was not included in the sale transaction. The primary property consisted of land totalling slightly more than three acres, thus granting the property an extensive stretch of land adjacent to the coastline.

The primary structure had a total area of about 5,300 square feet. This two-story Mediterranean-style home had four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The house was constructed in 1944 and had undergone renovation prior to being put up for sale by the couple. The interior had white walls and natural materials, with windows and doors opening to the Pacific Ocean.

Oceanfront outdoor facilities added to the attraction of the house. A wraparound deck and terraces extended living space, while a swimming pool and tennis court were located on the grounds. Residents could follow the path that led down to the beach, granting them access to the beach below the cliff. A secluded beach area, sports amenities, and a main house made the estate different from a typical Malibu house.