Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Yet, it has been Ravie who has captivated international audiences with his portrayal of Lakshman. Fans in Thailand, particularly, have been regularly taking to social media to fawn over the actor.

Mukesh is in Goa for the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he spoke to news agency ANI about his approach to casting and some choice that he was proud of. The casting director and filmmaker said, “I think recently Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and I’m very, very, very proud that happened. Of course, I’m very happy for Ravie.”

As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is making waves at the box office, the film has been praised for its visual effects, grand scale, and even the performances. Apart from the lead stars, the supporting actors are also earning praise, with Ravie Dubey , who plays Lakshman in the film, emerging as one of the fan favourites. Now, the film's casting director Mukesh Chhabra has called it one of his best casting choices in recent times.

Mukesh compared Ravie's success with stardom to how Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao found fame after Kai Po Che in 2013. Mukesh was the casting director for that film as well. “He (Ravie) reminded me of what I did with Sushant in Kai Po Che!, what I did with Rajkummar, what I did with many other actors. I think I’m very happy for what Ramayana is doing and what Ravie Dubey is doing now,” Mukesh added. Mukesh directed Sushant in his final film, Dil Bechara, which also marked the casting director's transition into a film director.

Mukesh has been earning praise for his casting as well all through 2025 and 2026. Before Ramayana, it was the two Dhurandhar films that earned him acclaim, particularly for casting Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, as well as the detailed support cast.