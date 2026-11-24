Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Ramayana, Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra calls Ravie Dubey as Lakshman one of his best choices, compares actor with Sushant Singh Rajput
Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has won the actor a new legion of fans, many overseas.
As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is making waves at the box office, the film has been praised for its visual effects, grand scale, and even the performances. Apart from the lead stars, the supporting actors are also earning praise, with Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, emerging as one of the fan favourites. Now, the film's casting director Mukesh Chhabra has called it one of his best casting choices in recent times.
Mukesh Chhabra praises Ravie Dubey
Mukesh is in Goa for the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he spoke to news agency ANI about his approach to casting and some choice that he was proud of. The casting director and filmmaker said, “I think recently Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and I’m very, very, very proud that happened. Of course, I’m very happy for Ravie.”
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Yet, it has been Ravie who has captivated international audiences with his portrayal of Lakshman. Fans in Thailand, particularly, have been regularly taking to social media to fawn over the actor.
Mukesh compared Ravie's success with stardom to how Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao found fame after Kai Po Che in 2013. Mukesh was the casting director for that film as well. “He (Ravie) reminded me of what I did with Sushant in Kai Po Che!, what I did with Rajkummar, what I did with many other actors. I think I’m very happy for what Ramayana is doing and what Ravie Dubey is doing now,” Mukesh added. Mukesh directed Sushant in his final film, Dil Bechara, which also marked the casting director's transition into a film director.
Mukesh has been earning praise for his casting as well all through 2025 and 2026. Before Ramayana, it was the two Dhurandhar films that earned him acclaim, particularly for casting Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, as well as the detailed support cast.
All about Ramayana
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is the first part of a duology, which has been mounted on a massive budget. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in part 2. The character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first part. The second instalment of the film is expected to release in theatres on Diwali 2028. Ramayana Part 1 has already grossed ₹1700 crore worldwide.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.