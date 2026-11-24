On Monday, Avinash took to Instagram and shared a video on his Stories. Addressing the conversations surrounding his breakup with Eisha, Avinash said, “During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise.”

Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh sparked breakup rumours after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon afterwards, speculation about Avinash allegedly cheating on Eisha surfaced online, prompting the actor to request privacy. Now, Avinash has confirmed that the two have parted ways and taken responsibility for their separation.

He further urged fans not to involve their friends and family in the matter, saying, “This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back and let's put an end to this.”

Recently, Avinash made his debut as a DJ. During his first gig, he played the song Bewafa, introducing it by saying, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes in mind." Many linked the song to his breakup. Following this, Eisha's brother and Rajat Dalal threatened to expose Avinash with proof.