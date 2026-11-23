According to trade estimates, the film has collected nearly ₹955 crore net in India. Released on November 5, 2026, the film had a massive opening during the Diwali festive period. Although collections slowed down during the weekdays in its third week, the film witnessed a jump over the weekend, bringing it closer to the ₹1,000 crore milestone. The Hindi version continues to contribute the most to its overall earnings, followed by its dubbed releases in other languages.

In an interview with E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the team has decided to take an additional year to complete the sequel. He said, “So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”