The first film revolved around a robbery planned on an aircraft. This time, the action moves to a cruise ship, where a priceless crown sets off a dangerous chain of events.

Titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2, the film will premiere on Netflix on December 17. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, the sequel takes the franchise in a new direction. Netflix announced the sequel and the release date on November 23. “Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai. Are you ready?” the caption read.

The world of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is getting a new chapter, but this time, the action is moving from the skies to the sea.

A priceless crown, a cruise ship and a heist that could turn everything upside down. The world of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is getting a new chapter, but this time, the action is moving from the skies to the sea. Netflix has announced the sequel, bringing Yami Gautam , Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar back to their roles from the first film, while Shreya Chaudhary joins the cast.

About first installment Released on Netflix on March 24, 2023, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga centred on Neha Grover (Yami Gautam), a flight attendant, and her boyfriend Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal). The two get involved in a plan to steal a consignment of diamonds being transported on a flight. Ankit, who is struggling with financial problems, sees the robbery as a way to clear his debts, and Neha agrees to be part of the plan.

However, things take a completely different turn when the flight is hijacked. This begins as an attempt to steal diamonds and becomes a tense situation involving the passengers, the hijackers and the crew. As events unfold, it becomes clear that the robbery and the hijacking may be more closely connected than they first appear.

Sharad Kelkar played RAW officer Parvez Shaikh, who is assigned to investigate the incident. The film gradually reveals that there is more to the apparent hijacking than meets the eye, with Neha hiding secrets of her own. The final twist sheds light on her real intentions and the truth about her relationship with Ankit.