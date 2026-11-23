Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres last Friday after at least two postponements. The film, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela in lead roles, is a spy thriller set around covert operations and red sanders smuggling. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark during its first weekend despite seeing a consistent dip in the first three days amid mixed reviews. OM has seen an expected dip on Monday now. Dhanush and Mammootty star together in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM. more

OM box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, OM has brought in ₹5.71 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹55.96 crore. The film witnessed a 64% dip after seeing an occupancy of 21.9% from 6,114 shows. It has been performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and has seen low collections in Hindi so far.

OM had an opening of ₹18.10 crore, the biggest in Dhanush’s career. However, it saw a dip on Saturday and Sunday rather than the expected boost in collections. Saturday brought in ₹16.25 crore, and Sunday brought in ₹15.90 crore. The film had virtually no competition other than Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Telugu.

As per the website, the film grossed ₹85 crore worldwide in its first weekend. The makers, however, claimed a collection of ₹101 crore. With Dhanush registering his highest opening-day and opening-weekend collections yet with OM, it remains to be seen whether the film sustains through the week. The film has performed better than Dhanush’s recent releases Kara, Tere Ishk Mein and Raayan.