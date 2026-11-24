Comedian Gabriel Iglesias left his fans worried after he fell ill on stage during a show in North Carolina on Sunday evening. But the 50-year-old is now doing "much better," his representatives say. Gabriel Iglesias. (Gabriel Iglesias on Instagram)

USA Today published a statement from the representatives of Gabriel Iglesias on Monday. They said that the comedian was sick before Sunday's show but decided to go ahead anyway, as he did not want to disappoint his fans.

The representative said: "Gabe is doing much better today but has been sick the last week or so. "He didn't want to cancel on his fans, so he tried to pull through to give them a great show."

It is unclear what happened to the comedian. Concerns about his health started growing after fans attending the performance shared a video of Iglesias falling ill on stage. A photo also emerged of the comedian in oxygen mask at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the show was being held.

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What we know about Gabriel Iglesias falling ill TMZ, which first reported the incident with Gabriel Iglesias, said the treatment at the scene were enough, and he was not hospitalised. The report added that Iglesias told the audience during the show that he was under the weather but continued to perform.

A source told TMZ that Gabriel Iglesias has been ill since last week but did not cancel the shows as he "did not want to let his fans down".

The show in Raleigh was part of Gabriel Iglesias's 1976 Tour, with multiple shows scheduled over the next weeks. The first show was at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York and TMZ reports that he managed to complete his set despite the illness.

He is now recovering and expected to perform in the upcoming shows. As of now, no rescheduling has been announced.