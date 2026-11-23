Tilak Varma’s second consecutive century was not enough as India A went down to Pakistan at the Emerging Nations Asia Cup on Sunday. Chasing 315, India A’s top order crumbled, with the pacers striking first before the spinners added to their woes. And even though Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed scripted a stunning comeback with a century partnership for the seventh wicket, Pakistan A applied pressure at just the right time, stringing together tight overs when it mattered most. In the end, India A finished on 265, falling short by 48 runs. Tilak was the last man out. Tilak Varma was the last man out for India A (BCCI)

From 129/6, Tilak and Shahbaz carefully navigated India A to 241, negotiating several tricky passages along the way. However, five overs without a boundary saw the required rate climb to more than 11 an over. That was where Pakistan A held their nerve better than their Indian counterparts. Hasan Nawaz delivered an all-round show, scoring 79 and claiming three wickets.

After conceding over 300 runs, much was expected of India A’s star-studded batting line-up. However, the top order, barring Abhishek Sharma, failed to live up to the billing, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rinku Singh among those who disappointed. Abhishek’s 70 off 42 balls entertained though.

India A’s chase got off to a promising start, but before it could hit fourth gear, a couple of bumps slowed them down. Sooryavanshi’s lean patch continued, with the youngster falling after hitting a couple of boundaries. Ayush Badoni, fresh off his twin double-centuries in the Ranji Trophy, lasted just four deliveries before the ball jagged back and crashed into the top of off. Tilak, meanwhile, spent much of his time trying to settle in, hoping the big hits would eventually come. Unfortunately for India A, they never did, as Nawaz’s part-time off-spin proved as lethal as pacer Ali Raza’s 3/51.

Abhishek was the only batter who looked comfortable. At the 6.3-over mark, India A were 32/2, compared to Pakistan A’s 65 without loss. Then the floodgates opened, with Abhishek creaming Imran Randhawa for a 24-run over before smashing 16 off Nawaz. The next few batters looked unconvincing. Kumar Kushagra played a rash shot, while Rinku, swinging wildly, played all over the ball.

Tilak and Shahbaz, though, were not willing to throw in the towel. With Tilak meandering along at 6 off 33 balls at one stage, Shahbaz was the aggressor of the two. His four towering sixes gave India A's chase some much-needed impetus. But 112 runs later, their fight was extinguished. Raza, back for his second spell, delivered the knockout blow by dismissing Shahbaz and Vipraj Nigam in successive deliveries. Tilak tried to hang around with No. 11 Prince Yadav, but it only delayed the inevitable.

All-round Nawaz drives Pakistan A Pakistan A's openers got off the blocks quickly, bringing up the 50-run mark inside five overs. Shamyl Hussain led the assault, racing to 25 off just nine balls as Sadaqat watched the carnage unfold from the other end. Soon enough, though, the momentum shifted, with Sadaqat taking charge. Their 66-run stand was the first of three fifty-plus partnerships that helped Pakistan A maintain momentum throughout the innings. India's two international pacers, Harshit Rana and Yadav, proved expensive, bleeding runs.

Harshit, in particular, was fired up. He bowled the fifth over with aggression, but a hat-trick of boundaries saw tempers flare. He was constantly exchanging words, first with Shamyl and then with Sadaqat. An over later, when he took the catch to dismiss Shamyl off Badoni's bowling, Rana gave the batter a send-off. However, none of that takes away from the intensity with which he bowled, regularly clocking high speeds.

Each time Pakistan A threatened to take the game away with a partnership, the Indian bowlers found a breakthrough. Sadaqat stitched together a second fifty-plus stand, this time with Nawaz, but gifted his wicket away, chipping a delivery from Suryanah Shedge to Badoni. Then came the partnership that gave Pakistan A the groove. Nawaz and captain Abdul Samad looked to recover the ground lost through wickets and went after the bowling. Samad was eventually run out thanks to an electric piece of fielding by Rinku and Kushagra, but that only spurred Nawaz on.

Nawaz read the pitch and the Indian bowling better than any other Pakistan A batter. He played the ball extremely late on most occasions, with the dab towards third man becoming a regular feature of his batting. And when it was time to step out, he was equally ruthless against the spinners. All four of his sixes were belted straight down the ground after he charged down the track. Across the 25th and 26th overs, he struck three sixes in four balls. Of his first 51 deliveries, 24 were dots, underlining how effortlessly he shifted gears when the opportunity presented itself.

But once he fell, top-edging one off Shedge, Pakistan A struggled to accelerate. A large chunk of their total had come from the excellent work done by the top four in the first 25 overs. Farhan Yousaf, the Pakistan Under-19 captain, played his part admirably, holding one end together to score a hard-fought fifty. But with the Indian bowlers striking at regular intervals, a total that could have swelled to well over 350 ended up being considerably lower.