This isn’t an argument against big scores. Nor is it an argument that a good Test pitch must necessarily produce a low-scoring contest. If India go on to win on the final day, one can even argue that one team did take 20 wickets on the surface.

To accumulate 720—the highest total in a Test innings in New Zealand—is a remarkable achievement. There is no doubt that KL Rahul’s patience, Rishabh Pant’s audacity, Shubman Gill’s authority and the contributions of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel were all worthy of the occasion. But it isn’t necessarily a ringing endorsement of the circumstances in which it was achieved. Rather, it can be viewed as an indictment of a surface that flattered to probe Test batting technique after a certain stage.

Not too long ago, there was a spate of two- or three-day Test finishes where the blame was immediately passed on to the pitch, followed by the usual ICC reviews and the consequent poor rating or a demerit point. That thought probably won’t cross the mind in the aftermath of the Basin Reserve Test. Yet there is something deeply incongruous about celebrating a massive total as an unqualified triumph.

But the point is nuanced — Test cricket is supposed to be the most comprehensive examination of a cricketer's skills. Its pitches must facilitate that examination, not render significant parts of it redundant. Like now, where bowlers are being forced to innovate and rely on physically generated pace, bounce or turn to find breakthroughs.

It was not how the Test began, though. Around 15mm of grass cover made India's decision to bowl after winning the toss logical and essential. New Zealand reached 368 after slipping to 70/5, suggesting that a contest was developing. India too began with the sort of response Test cricket ought to celebrate. With zen-like attention, Rahul displayed judgement that has traditionally distinguished successful touring batters. Padikkal's 80 was similarly composed. As was Gill’s 98. India’s innings was spinning into a story of genuine technical accomplishment, till the conspicuous absence of sustained examination took away the limelight.

India ultimately batted for 166 overs, but were untroubled in even a tenth of that innings. In freewheeling fashion, Pant brought up another overseas hundred as Glenn Phillips and Jacob Duffy ended up conceding 355 runs between themselves. In a matter of two sessions, New Zealand’s attack was reduced largely to hoping for mistakes rather than being able to manufacture them through sustained pressure.

The picture didn’t change towards the end of the day as well, with Jasprit Bumrah aiming at the rib cage of Devon Conway with a 7-2 field favouring the leg side. And this is where the pitch has probably failed Test cricket. Further damning, in this context, are a few numbers emerging at the end of the day: New Zealand batted with a control percentage of 81.6% in the first 30 overs of the second innings, 98.9% in the 15 overs after that. This, when Bumrah was bowling full tilt, Akash Deep was on the money, and even Prasidh Krishna was unwavering in his lines.

On a true pitch, with that level of discipline, any single delivery could have undone any level of concentration or technique. Technically correct batters must be rewarded, but so should be bowlers skilled to expose technical deficiencies. But when a pitch becomes so accommodating that the bowlers’ skills are rendered largely ineffective, big runs start losing value.

Odd is how this is so unlike the traditional Basin Reserve track where the grass cover has helped preserve pace and bounce before the top layer slowly crumbles, bringing spinners into play. New Zealand’s bowling selection—not picking any specialist spinner despite Mitchell Santner being ruled out due to a fractured hand—gave the vibe that they probably expected the pitch to help their seamers throughout the Test. Going by their body language, though, as well as the off-field commentary of former players like Scott Styris and Ian Smith -- NZ bowling coach Jacob Oram bemoaned the fact that there was grass but not of the colour they would have liked (brown instead of green) -- no one expected this to flatten out. Going into the fifth day, no one is ruling out the possibility of a draw.

Excessive seam or bounce can be just as damaging to Test cricket as too much turn or the lack of bounce. But a surface should be considered poor for excessively favouring batting as well. It is the absence of an even contest, not simply the number of runs scored, that should determine that judgement.

India deserve every bit of credit for the position they have moved into. But the record total should also not obscure the larger concern. A format that prides itself on separating the exceptional from the merely competent can’t afford surfaces that make the separation less meaningful. Unfortunately, the Basin Reserve Test seems to be going that way.