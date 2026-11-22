Actor Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful speech at the Global Peace Honours event held in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor called for choosing dialogue over violence and trust over fear to transform hatred into love, saying that peace was a "decision and a promise" that everyone must fulfil every day. He also paid tribute to the victims of terrorist attacks and saluted the security personnel who lost their lives while protecting the country. Shah Rukh Khan at the Global Peace Honours event. (ANI PICTURE) (HT_PRINT) more

Shah Rukh's note "One day, my younger son asked me how hatred could be turned into love. I told him it was very simple. If we all decide to choose dialogue instead of violence, trust instead of fear, and live together in harmony, love will always triumph," the actor said.

"Peace begins in a small place -- within us, in our own hearts. Peace is a decision, a responsibility and a promise that we must fulfil every single day. Never forget the power of the common man. We are all ordinary people, and we all have to come together. So, let us make a small promise today. We do not have to agree with everything. But we must try to understand every person's story. We may do many foolish things, but we should not cause trouble or distress to anyone. Our country, India, is an example of peace, harmony and goodwill," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among those who attended the event, organised by the Divyaj Foundation headed by his wife Amruta Fadnavis.