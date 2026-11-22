The line, made popular by Aamir Khan's character Rancho, has become more than just a favourite film dialogue for Jeff. He has turned it into a small ritual to help calm himself when he feels anxious. Explaining how he uses it, he said, “When something goes wrong, I would write on the palm of my hand 'all is well' like and then I am like ‘okay just, help me with my anxiety’.”

Speaking about his connection with the film during an interview on The Standard Knd podcast, Jeff recalled the scene that stayed with him. “I love the movie called 3 Idiots, you know, Indian movie and there's a part where the main character said like everything bad happens and it's like ‘all is well, all is well’.”

Thai actor and singer Jeff Satur has found an unlikely way to deal with anxiety, thanks to Aamir Khan 's 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots . The actor recently shared how Rancho's famous “All is well” line has become his go-to reminder whenever things go wrong. He has even turned it into a small personal ritual that helps him calm down during stressful moments.

Jeff Satur's growing presence in music and acting In 2026, he became the first Thai artist to participate in a conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum's Global Spin Live in Los Angeles. He also performed on Good Day New York on WNYW FOX 5. He is currently seen in the investigative series My Chef in Crime on TrueVisions Now, which premiered on November 5, 2026. Jeff plays Chef Charn, a former forensic officer who becomes a chef and uses his knowledge of food to help solve cases.

He is also preparing for Happy Ending, a fantasy-mystery series produced under his own company, Studio On Saturn. He has taken on several responsibilities for the project, including acting, producing, writing the script and composing the music. He plays Damon, a villain from a fictional novel who finds himself in the real world.

Alongside acting, he has been exploring new directions in music. His 2025 EP Red Giant, which features mostly English-language songs, marked a change from his debut album, Space Shuttle No. 8. He continued that exploration with the release of his single Grief Eaters in October 2026. He has also teamed up with Palmy on Tra Trueng, a duet they co-wrote and recorded for a Tourism Authority of Thailand campaign featuring 60 travel experiences.

In October 2026, he signed with Universal Music Southeast Asia as he prepares for the next stage of his music career. His second studio album is expected in the second quarter of 2027. A solo stadium concert in Bangkok and a world tour through 2028 are also planned. The singer-songwriter and actor has built an international audience, with more than two billion streams across platforms.