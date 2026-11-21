Speaking to Screen ahead of the film’s OTT premiere, Vishal said he was surprised that none of the major production houses had publicly acknowledged its success. “I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn’t see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That’s very surprising,” he said, adding, “But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others. No big studio or established production house wrote a letter or statement about the success of the film”.

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has turned out to be one of 2026’s biggest box-office success stories. Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, the devotional biopic has collected ₹452.86 crore worldwide. Despite the film’s impressive run, however, Vishal feels it has not received the attention it deserves from the industry. The director has questioned why none of the major production houses came forward to acknowledge its success publicly.

Hanuman Ansh director says big-star, big-budget formula has been challenged Vishal also reflected on the film’s success while attending the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa. He said Hanuman Ansh has proved that a film does not need a big budget or a star-studded cast to draw audiences to theatres.

“Theatre is an event place. When an event film comes, it works. This is the norm that I have been hearing, that only these kinds of films will work and the rest will have to struggle. But our film proves all these theories wrong,” he added, by saying, “That myth has been broken, that only a big star, a big budget, or a major studio can make a film successful,” he added. “Cinema is a people’s medium. The audience watches and decides if it’s a good film, but earlier it was the critics and social media that used to give that conclusion to the people”.