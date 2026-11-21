An appearance on Koffee With Karan after their February wedding was all it took for people to pick apart Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's marriage. It was the first time fans could get an insight into their relationship. After the episode dropped, the couple received heavy criticism, particularly for the way he behaved towards her. It went to such an extent that the two actors penned a statement on Instagram. Their team also filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship faced scrutiny after they appeared on Koffee With Karan. more

What Rashmika shared Rashmika is now busy promoting her upcoming film, Mysaa. The actor sat for a chat with Prema on her YouTube channel, where she talked about the film and her equation with Vijay. When asked about the one habit of Vijay that she loves the most, Rashmika said, “Generally I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don't like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love.”

Asked what is most important in a relationship, Rashmika said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.”