Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s mission to help reduce hunger in Nashville advanced to a new level in January 2026, when the second free grocery store, The Store, opened its doors on the campus of TriStar Centennial Medical Center. The opening was initially announced back in August 2024 by the couple, who pledged the first $1 million toward the $5 million required for the construction and maintenance of the store, according to The Tennessean. Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s nonprofit opened a second free grocery store at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in January 2026. Nearly three times the size of its Belmont location, the new site aims to serve more families facing food insecurity, with continued donations and volunteers essential to its operation. (Instagram/@TheStore) more

The store’s account of events from January 19, 2026, describes how there was last-minute hustle just before the new site opened its doors for the very first customer. The final inspection had not been completed a week before the scheduled opening, and postponing the launch was considered. However, after contractors worked overtime and the city teams assisted in organizing the inspection process, the organization was handed the keys to the site on January 12, and the ribbon-cutting took place on January 14, with the first customer entering the site just after that.

A bigger site due to rising demand This gave the team and the volunteers only two days to convert an empty building into a store. According to The Store, over those two days, contractors, city inspectors, staff, and volunteers each removed one of the hurdles before the site could open.

WSMV reported that the new site is located on the ground floor of TriStar Centennial’s B Garage at 311 23rd Ave. N. In its January 14 report, WSMV cited a 40% increase in the number of Nashville families experiencing food insecurity over the previous year. The Belmont University location served about 2,200 families in 2025.

According to WSMV, the new store is nearly three times the size of the Belmont location and will allow The Store to more than double the number of families it serves while reaching those on the waiting list at the original Belmont University location. The expanded facility also has greater storage capacity, additional volunteer space, and emergency clothing supplies. WSMV quoted hospital president Tom Ozburn as saying that access to food and clothing can help prevent patients from returning to the hospital. The partnership will bring grocery assistance closer to patients and families who may need support after receiving medical care.