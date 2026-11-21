Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Salman Khan says there's ‘no way’ Maatrubhumi would clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's King; okay to face off Avengers Doomsday, Dune 3
Salman Khan explained why he wanted Maatrubhumi to release on December 4 and stated that he did not want to clash with some Indian films.
Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is hitting screens on December 4. Produced by and starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the film is based on skirmishes between India and China. At a summit in Hyderabad, Salman explained his reasoning for choosing the release date, stating that he’d rather clash with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 than with King or Love & War. Or his own film, Monster with Vamshi Paidipally, if he delayed the release.
(Also Read: Salman Khan says ‘don't judge a book by its cover’ over criticism for Maatrubhumi trailer; shuts down ‘AI-VFX specialists’)
Salman Khan says ‘no way’ he’s clashing with Shah Rukh Khan
At a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, Salman talked about Maatrubhumi after promoting the film in the city. Explaining why he picked its release date, he added, “Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they’re coming out a week before. I don’t have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh’s film comes out one week later. Never wanna clash.”
He also pondered how he could pick a date early next year, but why he didn’t want to do that. “Then, there’s January 26, it’s a good date. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming with Vicky, Ranbir and Alia. So, I didn’t want to clash with them either. Now, next week after that, again a good date, but then there’s another film coming out in March. And that’s Monster. And I don’t want to clash with myself,” added Salman as the audience burst out laughing.
Maatrubhumi will now clash with Laxman Utekar’s Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, and the actor had ‘three cheers’ for it. Avengers: Doomsday is releasing on December 17 and Dune 3 on December 18.
About Maatrubhumi movie
Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under his Salman Khan Films banner. Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang also star in it. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan, but the title was changed, and it underwent a rehaul. At a promotional event, Salman admitted that Apoorva had a different story.
Addressing criticism for the film’s promotional material in Hyderabad, Salman said, “Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from?” He also added, “Are these people AI specialists? Are they VFX specialists? They think it does not look like Salman Khan shot this scene; it must be someone else. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that I might not see all this, but my team does.”
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