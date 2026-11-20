Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has broken several box-office records since its release on November 5. The film completed two weeks in theatres with a phenomenal run, but its collections have now started slowing down in India. Despite the dip, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed several major milestones and continues to add to its impressive domestic total. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film has crossed ₹870 crore at the box office. more

Ramayana box office collection According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹13.27 crore on Friday, Day 16, taking its total India net collection to ₹877.02 crore. Its overall occupancy stood at around 20%. On Thursday, the film earned ₹19.35 crore, but collections dropped on Friday.

The film opened in theatres with ₹64.85 crore on November 5. It witnessed an unprecedented jump during the Diwali holidays, collecting ₹107.50 crore on November 9, a day after Diwali. After its first eight days in theatres, Ramayana had collected ₹564.60 crore at the domestic box office. The film continued its strong run in the second week, earning ₹299.15 crore between Days 9 and 15.

Ramayana becomes second-fastest film to cross ₹ 650 crore in Hindi Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone in the Hindi box office. The film crossed the ₹650-crore mark in Hindi net collections in 15 days, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the feat. It is behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which reached the milestone in just nine days.

The film has beaten Pushpa 2, which took 17 days to cross the ₹650-crore mark in Hindi, while Dhurandhar achieved the feat in 23 days. Ramayana has thus joined the list of the fastest Hindi films to reach the milestone.