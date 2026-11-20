Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj has strongly criticised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While the film received largely positive reviews from critics, Nitish called out the makers for portraying Ravana as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair ruler, arguing that this undermines the very purpose of Lord Vishnu's avatar. He further said that the film "seems like an agenda film". Nitish Bharadwaj calls Ramayana an agenda film.

Nitish Bharadwaj criticises Ramayana Nitish, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, had earlier praised the trailer of Ramayana and predicted international success for the film. However, the final product has disappointed him. In an interview with NDTV, Nitish objected to Lord Rama's portrayal and said, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

He added that the portrayal of Ram leaving Ayodhya in tears fails to reflect the Ikshvaku clan's code of honour.

Nitish further criticised the film for showing Ravana as a hero and said, "Ravana's negatives were not shown at all. His character comes across like a Marxist communist leader. This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill Ravan. You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero."

He further argued that the younger generation, which "does not read", could spend the next two years admiring Ravana as a "cool dude". He questioned how the makers would then portray Ram defeating Ravana in Part 2. Nitish also claimed that money had come into the production company from Luxembourg, the UAE and Singapore. He compared what he described as "agenda people" to "the new British", alleging that cinema was being used to diminish Indian civilisation. He urged the government to "do the money trail" into the film's funding.

Nitish Bhardwaj is not the only one to criticise the film for allegedly 'distorting facts'. Mukesh Khanna, Sunil Lahri and others have also raised objections, particularly to Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as a warrior.