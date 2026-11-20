Mahabharat's Lord Krishna, Nitish Bharadwaj, calls Ramayana an ‘agenda film’, slams Ravana's portrayal as a hero
The Mahabharat actor says the film diminishes Lord Rama and presents Ravana as a hero, calling its portrayal agenda-driven.
Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj has strongly criticised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While the film received largely positive reviews from critics, Nitish called out the makers for portraying Ravana as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair ruler, arguing that this undermines the very purpose of Lord Vishnu's avatar. He further said that the film "seems like an agenda film".
Nitish Bharadwaj criticises Ramayana
Nitish, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, had earlier praised the trailer of Ramayana and predicted international success for the film. However, the final product has disappointed him. In an interview with NDTV, Nitish objected to Lord Rama's portrayal and said, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."
He added that the portrayal of Ram leaving Ayodhya in tears fails to reflect the Ikshvaku clan's code of honour.
Nitish further criticised the film for showing Ravana as a hero and said, "Ravana's negatives were not shown at all. His character comes across like a Marxist communist leader. This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill Ravan. You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero."
He further argued that the younger generation, which "does not read", could spend the next two years admiring Ravana as a "cool dude". He questioned how the makers would then portray Ram defeating Ravana in Part 2. Nitish also claimed that money had come into the production company from Luxembourg, the UAE and Singapore. He compared what he described as "agenda people" to "the new British", alleging that cinema was being used to diminish Indian civilisation. He urged the government to "do the money trail" into the film's funding.
Nitish Bhardwaj is not the only one to criticise the film for allegedly 'distorting facts'. Mukesh Khanna, Sunil Lahri and others have also raised objections, particularly to Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as a warrior.
About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
Before its release, Ramayana: Part 1 faced criticism over Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama and its visual effects. However, audience perception changed after the film hit theatres. It subsequently faced criticism over Sita's portrayal as a warrior wielding a sword and fighting monsters. Despite the criticism, the film has crossed ₹860 crore at the domestic box office and ₹1,500 crore worldwide. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of films such as Dhurandhar, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Pathaan and KGF: Chapter 2.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles. The film has broken several box-office records and continues its strong run in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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