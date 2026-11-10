Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj goes from predicting Oscar for Ramayana to criticising it, says film misrepresents India's history

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic 1988 television series Mahabharat, was among the first celebrities to praise Ramayana after its trailer was released. The actor even predicted that the film would win an Oscar. However, Nitish changed his stance after watching the film and went on to criticise the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, saying it misrepresents India's history and heritage. Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj criticised Ramayana.

‘The film alters the moral framework of Ramayana’ The actor expressed his disappointment with the makers' portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash, as a fair and socially just character. According to him, this changes the moral framework of the epic.

He wrote on Instagram, "The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilizational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar."

‘Spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values’ Nitish also pointed out that impressive visual effects cannot substitute for the core values of the epic. He further revealed that he was withdrawing his earlier social media post in which he had praised the film after watching its trailer.

He wrote, "I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values."