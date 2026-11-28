On Saturday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a few unseen pictures from their vacation together. In the photos, the couple can be seen laughing their hearts out and holding each other close as they pose for the camera. Along with the pictures, he penned a sweet note for his wife, which read, "Happy Birthday Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. ❤️ Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today."

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is celebrating her 38th birthday today. The actor received a sweet wish from her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar . The filmmaker has never shied away from expressing his love for his wife, and in his birthday post, he made her feel special by speaking about the many ways she has touched his life and expressing his admiration for the person she is.

He further expressed his admiration for Yami, writing, "The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me! May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu."

About Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's relationship Yami and Aditya's love story began on the sets of their 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. What started as a professional association gradually blossomed into friendship during the film's promotions, eventually turning into love. The couple surprised everyone by tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021, attended only by close family members.

Yami has often spoken about how their relationship developed organically, with no grand proposal or conventional romantic gestures. She has credited their shared values, mutual respect and understanding for bringing them together. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024and have continued to keep their personal lives largely out of the spotlight.