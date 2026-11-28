Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Aditya Dhar calls himself ‘Yami Paglu’ in sweet birthday wish for wife Yami Gautam, says she makes him a better man
Aditya Dhar celebrated Yami Gautam’s 38th birthday with unseen vacation photos and a loving message, calling her his home, strength and biggest supporter.
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is celebrating her 38th birthday today. The actor received a sweet wish from her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The filmmaker has never shied away from expressing his love for his wife, and in his birthday post, he made her feel special by speaking about the many ways she has touched his life and expressing his admiration for the person she is.
Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt wish for wife Yami Gautam
On Saturday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a few unseen pictures from their vacation together. In the photos, the couple can be seen laughing their hearts out and holding each other close as they pose for the camera. Along with the pictures, he penned a sweet note for his wife, which read, "Happy Birthday Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. ❤️ Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today."
He further expressed his admiration for Yami, writing, "The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me! May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu."
About Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's relationship
Yami and Aditya's love story began on the sets of their 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. What started as a professional association gradually blossomed into friendship during the film's promotions, eventually turning into love. The couple surprised everyone by tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021, attended only by close family members.
Yami has often spoken about how their relationship developed organically, with no grand proposal or conventional romantic gestures. She has credited their shared values, mutual respect and understanding for bringing them together. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024and have continued to keep their personal lives largely out of the spotlight.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam's upcoming work
Aditya recently enjoyed the success of his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which became the first Bollywood film to earn over ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office and collected over ₹1,800 crore worldwide. While reports suggest that the filmmaker is set to reunite with Ranveer Singh for another big-budget project following the success of Dhurandhar, he has not made any official announcement.
Meanwhile, Yami will next be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2. Directed by Ajay Singh, the sequel takes the franchise in a new direction. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 17.
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