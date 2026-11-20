Filmmaker Aditya Dhar rose to widespread fame with his Dhurandhar films, which release late last year and in March 2026. At a recent awards event, the filmmaker spoke about his journey in the film industry and revealed how he feels Yami Gautam's entry into his life changed his destiny, calling her the lady luck of his life. Aditya Dhar says Yami Gautam is his Lady Luck.

Aditya Dhar credits wife Yami Gautam for changing his fate Yami and Aditya were honoured at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards, where Aditya credited his wife for bringing good fortune into his life. The filmmaker said, "I can only say that it took me 20 years to become an overnight sensation. So, it’s been quite a hell of a journey. And the graph has been quite an exciting one. I’m really, really thankful that I’m married to one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever met. My fate changed the moment she entered my life. And I feel that it’s all the lady luck which is helping me tell the Bharat story to the world."

Yami also spoke about Aditya’s commitment to his craft, recalling how he would spend nearly 70 hours on set without sleeping, completely immersed in bringing his vision to life. She added that taking on such ambitious projects demanded immense courage and the conviction to see them through.

Aditya and Yami tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.