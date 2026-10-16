Yami Gautam denies receiving ‘big fat cheque’ for Dhurandhar 2 cameo, says getting directed by Aditya Dhar was her fees
On Kon Honaar Crorepati, Yami Gautam finally revealed the fees she received for her cameo in husband Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, with his wife, actor Yami Gautam, making a special appearance in the film. Yami, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, is set to appear on Kon Honaar Crorepati, where she revealed whether she charged a fee for her cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Yami Gautam reveals her fees for Dhurandhar The Revenge cameo
A promo for the upcoming episode was released on SonyLIV’s official Instagram page. In the clip, host Madhuri Dixit told Yami that she watched and thoroughly enjoyed Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She then brought up Yami’s cameo in the action film and asked whether the actor was paid for her appearance or whether her husband simply requested her to be part of the film.
Yami replied, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo and I was like what is this? But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say Yami I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame. But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees.”
Madhuri then added, “And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar The Revenge, when she turns and we see it's Yami, it was fun to watch.”
In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami makes a brief appearance as Shazia Bano, a nurse who is actually an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, among others.
The film opened to a strong response at the box office and received largely positive reviews from audiences and critics. It follows Hamza as he navigates criminal networks and political power struggles while pursuing targets linked to terrorist attacks against India. Expanding on the first film’s world, the sequel explores espionage, revenge and cross-border tensions.
The film broke several box-office records, becoming the first Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office. It went on to surpass films such as KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, collecting more than ₹1,800 crore worldwide. However, it did not surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal.
About Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The horror comedy stars Yami Gautam in the lead role, alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar, among others. The film releases in theatres on October 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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