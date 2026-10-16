Yami Gautam denies receiving ‘big fat cheque’ for Dhurandhar 2 cameo, says getting directed by Aditya Dhar was her fees

A promo for the upcoming episode was released on SonyLIV’s official Instagram page. In the clip, host Madhuri Dixit told Yami that she watched and thoroughly enjoyed Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She then brought up Yami’s cameo in the action film and asked whether the actor was paid for her appearance or whether her husband simply requested her to be part of the film.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, with his wife, actor Yami Gautam , making a special appearance in the film. Yami, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli , is set to appear on Kon Honaar Crorepati, where she revealed whether she charged a fee for her cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Yami replied, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo and I was like what is this? But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say Yami I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame. But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees.”

Madhuri then added, “And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar The Revenge, when she turns and we see it's Yami, it was fun to watch.”

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami makes a brief appearance as Shazia Bano, a nurse who is actually an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, among others.

The film opened to a strong response at the box office and received largely positive reviews from audiences and critics. It follows Hamza as he navigates criminal networks and political power struggles while pursuing targets linked to terrorist attacks against India. Expanding on the first film’s world, the sequel explores espionage, revenge and cross-border tensions.

The film broke several box-office records, becoming the first Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office. It went on to surpass films such as KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, collecting more than ₹1,800 crore worldwide. However, it did not surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal.