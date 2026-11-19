Alia Bhatt backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand, calls for better facilities and clean toilets for women on sets
Alia Bhatt called for fair working hours, adding that people shouldn’t be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's reported exits from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 over her reported demand for an eight-hour workday sparked a discussion about work-life balance for actors and technicians. Several actors, including Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others, backed her. Now, Alia Bhatt has also supported Deepika's demand and revealed what else she believes needs to change in the industry.
Alia Bhatt backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Alia featured on the cover of TIME magazine's TIME100 Next India list. In an interview with the magazine, Alia revealed that she stands firmly with Deepika, who recently sparked a debate over Bollywood's culture of long working hours. She said, "I’ve been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink. It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn’t be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries."
Alia revealed that there's another reform she wants to bring to her sets: clean toilets for female artistes. She said, “It’s not really asking for the sun and the moon but something so basic, so essential. A woman being able to use a clean bathroom on a film set should not be a conversation in 2026. I want to ensure—on a systemic level—that this becomes a norm for the entire crew and not just the top talent.”
Deep Dive
The TIME100 Next India list recognises emerging leaders whose work, ideas and vision are shaping the country's future. The list also features Vedang Raina, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vicky Kaushal, Payal Kapadia, Aryan Khan, Faheem Abdullah, Anirudh Ravichander, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kani Kusruti, among others.
All about Deepika Padukone's eight-hour work shift demand
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone sparked a major debate in the Hindi film industry in 2025 after reports emerged that she had requested an eight-hour workday for her upcoming projects after embracing motherhood. The issue came into focus following reports of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, and later Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.
Deepika later defended her stance, pointing out that several male superstars had been following eight-hour shifts for years without facing any questions. She also highlighted the unorganised nature of the film industry and called for better working conditions for everyone, including crew members.
Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies
Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.
Deepika, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in lead roles. Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and others are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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