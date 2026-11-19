Alia revealed that there's another reform she wants to bring to her sets: clean toilets for female artistes. She said, “It’s not really asking for the sun and the moon but something so basic, so essential. A woman being able to use a clean bathroom on a film set should not be a conversation in 2026. I want to ensure—on a systemic level—that this becomes a norm for the entire crew and not just the top talent.”

Alia featured on the cover of TIME magazine's TIME100 Next India list. In an interview with the magazine, Alia revealed that she stands firmly with Deepika, who recently sparked a debate over Bollywood's culture of long working hours. She said, "I’ve been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink. It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn’t be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries."

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone 's reported exits from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 over her reported demand for an eight-hour workday sparked a discussion about work-life balance for actors and technicians. Several actors, including Neha Dhupia , Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others, backed her. Now, Alia Bhatt has also supported Deepika's demand and revealed what else she believes needs to change in the industry.

The TIME100 Next India list recognises emerging leaders whose work, ideas and vision are shaping the country's future. The list also features Vedang Raina, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vicky Kaushal, Payal Kapadia, Aryan Khan, Faheem Abdullah, Anirudh Ravichander, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kani Kusruti, among others.

All about Deepika Padukone's eight-hour work shift demand Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone sparked a major debate in the Hindi film industry in 2025 after reports emerged that she had requested an eight-hour workday for her upcoming projects after embracing motherhood. The issue came into focus following reports of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, and later Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

Deepika later defended her stance, pointing out that several male superstars had been following eight-hour shifts for years without facing any questions. She also highlighted the unorganised nature of the film industry and called for better working conditions for everyone, including crew members.