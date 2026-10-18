Tiny Delhi studio to India's first CBSE fashion textbook and dressing Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma: Payal Jain built a fashion empire on her terms

Seen Deepika Padukone in a beautiful saree on the red carpet and stopped your scrolling? Or Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon commanding a fashion show runway? You have already seen Payal Jain's work. You know the looks. Perhaps, you just didn't know who made them. Also read | Veteran designer James Ferreira says old Bollywood stars never asked for free outfits

If you have ever stepped into a luxury hotel in India — the quiet courtyards of an Oberoi, the opulent corridors of a Taj, Four Seasons or Leela — and noticed the elegance of the staff uniforms, you have seen her, too.

In an era dominated by hyper-visible branding, algorithmic trends, and viral marketing, designer Payal Jain remains fashion’s formidable quiet force. From a tiny studio in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village in the early 1990s, she went on to dress Bollywood's biggest stars, design identities for more than 300 clients — including luxury hotels like the Taj, Oberoi, Leela, Four Seasons, Aman and Rosewood — and author India's first CBSE-approved fashion studies textbook.

She started when there wasn't even an industry When Payal returned after graduating Summa Cum Laude from FIDM in California, US, there were no fashion weeks, no retail chains, no blueprint for a young woman to be an independent designer. She opened a small studio in Hauz Khas Village anyway. "When I returned to India in the early 90s, fashion was still finding its identity as an industry," she shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

"There were no fashion weeks, little organised retail and no established framework for a young designer to build upon. I began with a small studio in Hauz Khas Village, guided largely by instinct, conviction and a deep love for textiles and craftsmanship. Those early years taught me the value of patience, resourcefulness and finding my own design language. Working closely with artisans, understanding textiles, craft traditions and creating every single piece with care became the foundation of my practice," Payal said.

That patience became her philosophy: "I have always believed that good design must have a life beyond the season in which it is created." Payal explained, “Timelessness comes from an understanding of proportion, simplicity, craftsmanship and the ethos of less is more. Restraint is perhaps one of the, most difficult disciplines in design; knowing what to leave out is as important as knowing what to create. Three decades later, that philosophy remains unchanged. A beautifully crafted garment should grow more meaningful with time, becoming a part of the wearer's life and, perhaps one day, their legacy.”