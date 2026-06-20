Veteran designer James Ferreira says old Bollywood stars never asked for free outfits: ‘People were so well-mannered’

Deep within Mumbai’s Khotachiwadi — historic East Indian (Roman Catholic) community native to Mumbai and the Konkan region — lives James Ferreira. He is not merely a legendary fashion designer; he is a whimsical, unfiltered pioneer of Indian fashion, a culinary archivist, and a living repository of raw, old-school Bollywood lore. Also read | Insider’s guide to Khotachiwadi Legendary designer James Ferreira isn't holding back on today's Bollywood, 'celebrity stylist' culture, and the death of genuine style. (Instagram jamesferreiralabel) In a candid interview with HT Lifestyle, James took aim at the commercialisation of modern fashion, shared rare memories of a bygone cinematic era, and reflected on the nation's changing soul. No free outfits, no tantrums Today’s Bollywood is a hyper-managed corporate machine dominated by PR armies and meticulous stylists. James, who entered the industry designing for Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky (1981) and exited after the death of Smita Patil, rejected the idea that modern Bollywood is 'structured'. "It’s not structured at all. It’s a mess," James said. "When I worked in Bollywood, I never gave anybody a free outfit in my life. And no star — whether it was Shabana Azmi, Tina Munim (Tina Ambani), Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, or Mithun Chakraborty — ever asked for one. There wasn’t a freebie culture back then. We did it all with love," he added. James worked under producer Kishore Bajaj at the label Badasaab, designing for iconic films like Disco Dancer (1982) and Shahenshah (1988). Despite his massive impact, he admitted he 'hated' the film industry and hasn't watched a Hindi movie since Sholay (1975). Yet, his notoriously ‘difficult’ behaviour back then left a permanent mark on pop culture. When asked if the hit song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja was inspired by him, James chuckled: "It was, because I kept people waiting for appointments for two to three hours. I was ghastly at that time." Still, he looks back fondly on the icons he dressed: “I miss the camaraderie. People were so well-mannered. I never experienced a single star tantrum.”

'There’s no integrity, no accountability, no morals' When evaluating the current landscape of Indian fashion, James held nothing back, viewing the digital-age stylist as the death of genuine creativity. "It’s only about money. There’s no style," he said flatly. "The budgets have gone to ridiculous amounts just because of stylists who have no style themselves. Just look at the way they dress," James added. He noted that personal shoppers frequently bring clients to his studio, pressuring them to buy items solely because of exorbitant price tags. For a designer who refuses to work with synthetics, the modern industry's reliance on fast fabrics is a source of immense grief: "Everything is polyester... or they are selling us viscose. Do they know viscose consumes 1.5 million trees a year? There’s no integrity, no accountability, no morals. Why would I want to be part of an industry where pure polyester is the criterion for top designers?" When warned about his unfiltered statements, James remained entirely unfazed by the culture of toxic positivity. "The hypocrisy in our country is what makes us worse. Nobody talks the truth. It’s all flowery language and 'I love you darling' — and then they’re the worst sorts of people the moment you leave. It’s pathetic to watch," he said.

Inside James' 210-year-old sanctuary James’s physical and spiritual sanctuary is his ancestral home in Khotachiwadi — a stunning 210-year-old heritage property he calls 'a window to a life we have forgotten'. Rejecting mass production, James operates exclusively from his upstairs studio. He does not sell online, nor does he repeat his creations. “As a designer in India, if you’re not doing wedding garments, you don’t make money,” he noted. Yet, his approach defies commercial logic: "I will never create two wedding outfits that are the same. And I never keep photographs of my past work because then you tend to forever rest on past successes." James' home is filled with treasures unearthed from local bangarwadas (scrap dealers), art by Sunil Padwal and Priyanka D’Souza, glass lamps from Chor Bazaar, and a recent acquisition of Murano vases. Yet, James insisted the true centrepiece of the property is intangible: “I think it is the people I gather around who I love and who love me. I think it’s the spirit of an old Bombay which you walk into out of nostalgia for the things we no longer have... If I don’t do things with love, I can’t do things at all.”