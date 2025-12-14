Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Smita Patil was extraordinarily good, says Raj Babbar on her death anniversary: 'You gave us so little time to know you'

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 06:07 pm IST

Raj Babbar showered praises on Smita Patil and called her a "truly great actor" and "extraordinarily good."

Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar on Saturday took a walk down memory lane as he remembered his late wife-actor Smita Patil on her death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Raj shared a photo of Smita Patil. He also penned an emotional and heartfelt note for his late wife.

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar were married for three years.
Smita Patil and Raj Babbar were married for three years.

Raj Babbar remembers Smita Patil on her death anniversary

Raj showered praises on Smita and called her a "truly great actor" and "extraordinarily good." He wrote, "What made #SmitaPatil a truly great actor was the same quality that defined her off-screen - she was extraordinarily good. Her profound empathy captured the struggles of common people, transforming simple stories into soul-stirring anthems for justice."

The actor lamented that Smita "gave us so little time to know you." "She graced us for so little time, yet countless hearts still resonate with her essence. You gave us so little time to know you. This mystery shall forever remain unexplained. Remembering Smita on her Punyatithi," he added.

About Raj, Smita and their family

Smita married Raj in 1983, after they met and fell in love on the sets of the film Bheegi Palkein in 1982. Raj was already married to Nadira Babbar at the time. Smita and Raj's marriage lasted until her death from childbirth complications. She died a few weeks after she gave birth to her son, Prateik Babbar. She was only 31 when she died in 1986.

On her birth anniversary in October this year, Raj penned an emotional note, recalling how Smita touched the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. "Smita consciously used her cinematic journey as a medium to drive change. Her portrayals dared to question norms and dismantle stereotypes. Her ease with complex roles and her deep understanding of characters woven into our social fabric set her apart," he had posted.

"She achieved so much within the brief span that destiny allowed. The brevity of her life will always feel like an unhealed grievance. On her birth anniversary, I fondly remember Smita Patil," his post further read.

More about Smita

Smita was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the 80s. She was a recipient of the fourth-highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri. To date, people remember Smita for her versatile acting performances. Manthan, Bazaar, Ardh Satya and Waaris, among others, are some of Smita's memorable films.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
