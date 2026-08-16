Munna Bhai actor Ashwin Mushran accused of hitting father-son duo in Goa; video of actor arguing with locals surfaces
Actor Ashwin Mushran was involved in a car accident in Goa, allegedly hitting a father-son duo on a two-wheeler.
Voice-over artist and actor Ashwin Mushran was recently involved in a car accident in Goa. According to reports, Mushran has been accused of hitting a father-son duo who were travelling on a two-wheeler following a road accident in Goa. The incident reportedly took place around 12:30 pm in Kusman, Quepem, Margao on Sunday.
Ashwin Mushran involved in car accident
As per a report in News18, the actor was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road when his car collided with the two-wheeler. The report also states that one of the biker suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video recorded after the collision has also surfaced online. It shows the actor and his wife arguing with people gathered at the spot.
It was alleged that Mushran’s vehicle collided with the two-wheeler while he was driving it in the wrong direction. However, the exact details of the incident remain unclear. Meanwhile, Mushran and his wife reportedly blamed the biker and had an argument with locals. They were confronted by local leader Amol Kanekar and other people at the spot.
Speaking to In Goa 24×7, Kanekar claimed that the bikers suffered serious injuries in the accident and that a fragment of the victim’s bone was found lodged in the top-right tyre fender of Mushran’s vehicle. He also alleged that the actor and his wife left the spot to attend a party after arguing with locals and did not apologise for the accident.
He claimed that locals stopped Mushran’s car and refused to return it until he came back and apologised. Mushran reportedly returned after some time and offered an apology.
The actor has not publicly shared a statement on the accident. The police version of the accident is awaited.
About Ashwin Mushran
Mushran is known for appearing in character roles in films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion, Desi Boyz, Main Tera Hero and Shehzada. he was alst seen in Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, which was bankrolled by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions bombed at the box office and also received mixed reviews from critics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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