Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film collects ₹2 crore on opening day
Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Priyadarshan's Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam released in theatres this Friday. Know all about it.
Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Priyadarshan’s Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, titled Haiwaan, was released in theatres this Friday. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in 2025. Here’s how Haiwaan performed on its opening day.
Haiwaan box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected ₹2.58 crore net in India on its opening day. The film had an occupancy of 11% from 7224 shows. It showed over 12% occupancy during the afternoon and evening shows. The film faced competition from Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres last week. It remains to be seen how Haiwaan fares during the upcoming weekend.
Priyadarshan on remaking Oppam into Haiwaan
Talking to ANI before Haiwaan’s release, Priyadarshan spoke about remaking Oppam. He said, “No, I don't want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand,” when asked about the differences in both stories. He also spoke about casting Akshay as the villain after collaborating with him for comedic films and said, “That's the difference, because every film should not look the same. So I thought I could use Akshay Kumar in a different way. So this is one opportunity I got, and I decided, okay, let me work with him in a different role.”
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. A remake of the director’s own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal and Samuthirakani, Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Mohanlal played a cameo in the film with songs by Pritam and a score by Ronnie Raphael.
This marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after years. They previously collaborated on Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), Aarzoo (1999) and Tashan (2008).
HT’s review of Haiwaan reads, “Haiwaan is a thriller that promises more than it delivers. The premise is strong, and the climax finally brings the tension that the film has been searching for. But getting there is a long journey. The writing is inconsistent, and too many plot points require the audience to overlook basic questions of logic. The songs further disrupt the film’s rhythm rather than enhancing it. There are flashes of a gripping thriller buried within Haiwaan, particularly in its final hour, but they are not enough. What could have been a taut thriller instead becomes an uneven watch.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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