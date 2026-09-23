Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar, wife Sunita Ahuja gets darshan alone

Govinda was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani on Tuesday, and several videos from their visit surfaced online. While Govinda opted for a white kurta-pyjama, Komal Rani was seen wearing a red and yellow saree. As he spotted the paparazzi, the actor chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya", while Komal was seen waving at them. Their visit came shortly after Sunita Ahuja offered prayers at the pandal alone.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh , several Bollywood stars sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja this year. On Tuesday, Govinda was also spotted offering prayers at the famous Ganpati pandal. However, what caught everyone's attention was that the actor was not accompanied by his family and was instead seen seeking blessings with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The speculation intensified after Sunita publicly commented on Govinda's appearances with Komal. In August, Sunita questioned Govinda's decision to be seen with a woman she described as being "young enough to be his daughter" and also referred to the actor as a "sugar daddy".

Govinda has been linked to newcomer actor Komal Rani Swarnkar amid ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. The rumours gained momentum in August 2026 after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Last week, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers before welcoming their second child. The couple welcomed their second baby girl on September 19. Shah Rukh Khan also sought blessings with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parineeti Chopra and several other celebrities were also spotted seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Later, during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita claimed that Govinda and Rani were planning to get married. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, subsequently rejected the claim, saying there was no question of a second marriage and expressing hope that Govinda and Sunita could resolve their differences.

Govinda subsequently issued a legal warning over alleged false reports concerning a court marriage, reportedly cautioning against defamatory material, deepfakes and misleading content.

Komal, who is also known as Rani Swarnkar, is a newcomer to Bollywood. She is set to make her debut alongside Govinda in Roopa.

Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. Reports about trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2025, with reports suggesting that Sunita had filed for divorce. However, the two later appeared to put the rumours to rest by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. In 2026, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition.