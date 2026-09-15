Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Tina, Yashvardhan; Sunita Ahuja skips family photos. Watch

Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on his family’s tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother’s efforts.

The actor went directly to his family to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Govinda participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.

Bollywood actor Govinda made a late-night arrival to join his family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US. Earlier, his wife Sunita Ahuja had addressed his absence from the celebration.

“This is a tradition in our house from my mother. I've been doing this for years, and now Yash is doing it. I pray to Bappa to give Yash his best wishes and blessings. May there be blessings of success and prosperity,” he said.

Praying for his son, Yashvardhan’s prosperous future and daughter Tina, Govinda added, “May God bless Tina with a good home and family. And Yash, the way he has carried forward his family's legacy, I hope he becomes even more successful. I hope he becomes so successful that people say he's even better than Govinda. May Bappa bless him, and may he never face any hardships.”