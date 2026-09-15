Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Tina, Yashvardhan; Sunita Ahuja skips family photos. Watch
Govinda participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, at night after arriving from US.
Bollywood actor Govinda made a late-night arrival to join his family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US. Earlier, his wife Sunita Ahuja had addressed his absence from the celebration.
Govinda prays for Tina's marriage, Yashvardhan's success
The actor went directly to his family to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Govinda participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.
Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on his family’s tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother’s efforts.
Deep Dive
“This is a tradition in our house from my mother. I've been doing this for years, and now Yash is doing it. I pray to Bappa to give Yash his best wishes and blessings. May there be blessings of success and prosperity,” he said.
Praying for his son, Yashvardhan’s prosperous future and daughter Tina, Govinda added, “May God bless Tina with a good home and family. And Yash, the way he has carried forward his family's legacy, I hope he becomes even more successful. I hope he becomes so successful that people say he's even better than Govinda. May Bappa bless him, and may he never face any hardships.”
Sunita Ahuja gives family photo a miss
After interacting with the media, Govinda also posed with his kids Tina and Yashvardhan. However, Sunita gave the family photo a miss. Take a look:
'I brought Ganpati home this time'
Earlier, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, welcomed Ganpati Bappa with much zeal with their kids. She also spoke about bringing Bappa home all by herself this year.
Speaking to ANI, she said, “I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands.”
She also confirmed that Govinda expected to return at night.
“Govinda ji is in America; he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.