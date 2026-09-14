Inside Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia with stunning lights and elaborate floral decor

The interiors feature several elements inspired by traditional Indian temple architecture. Ornate pillars with floral motifs define parts of the setup, while layered backdrops and carved arches create a grand ceremonial space for the celebrations . Warm ochre, terracotta and golden tones dominate the décor, complementing the traditional aesthetic.

The entrance and surrounding areas of Antilia are illuminated with thousands of warm lights, creating a striking backdrop for the festivities. Fairy lights are arranged in cascading patterns across the ceilings, while floral motifs and traditional decorative elements add to the festive atmosphere. The combination of golden lighting and flowers gives the space a warm, celebratory look as guests arrive for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The celebrations at the Ambani residence were filled with marigold flowers, elaborate lighting and festive decor as the family welcomed the idol. Videos and pictures from the celebration surfacing online give a glimpse of the festivities at Antilia. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in red, Radhika Merchant shines in orange as Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ on Ganesh Chaturthi )

The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with a grand celebration at Antilia, Mumbai, welcoming the beloved Ganpati Bappa , fondly known as ‘Antilia Cha Raja’. The Ambanis came together on September 13 to celebrate the auspicious occasion with traditional rituals, festive decorations and plenty of dancing.

Elaborate floral canopies are also incorporated into the setting. Traditional jhumar-inspired structures decorated with red and saffron flowers add colour and texture to the space, while hanging floral arrangements bring an additional festive touch to the interiors.

Golden backdrop, brass lamps and floral details At the centre of the celebrations is the idol of Lord Ganesha, placed against an ornate golden backdrop. The ceremonial area is surrounded by traditional brass lamps and deepams, adding a soft glow to the space during the prayers and aarti. Marigold garlands and strings of jasmine, or gajras, are used across the décor, bringing in some of the most recognisable elements of Indian festive celebrations.

The seating around the ceremonial area also follows a traditional aesthetic, with ornate wooden chairs and ivory-toned furnishings arranged for family members and guests during the rituals.

From floral arrangements and brass lamps to elaborate arches and illuminated ceilings, the Ganesh Chaturthi décor at Antilia transforms the residence into a visually striking backdrop for the celebrations.

At the celebrations, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen welcoming Ganpati Bappa. Nita looked elegant in a vibrant red traditional ensemble, paired with statement jewellery, while Radhika opted for a bright orange embroidered ethnic outfit, completing her festive look with traditional accessories.