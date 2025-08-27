Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani and Ambani family welcome Ganpati Bappa home to Antilia on Ganesh Chaturthi: Watch

The Ambani family kickstarted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a bang. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant brought Ganpati Bappa home on the night of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pictures and videos of the Ganesh idol being welcomed into Antilia, the Ambani family residence, are being circulated on social media. Let's take a look: The ambani family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcome Ganpati Bappa

Amid the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol to mark the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia, the Ambani family home in Mumbai. Radhika wore an embroidered blouse and palazzo pants set, while Anant complemented her in a traditional look. Meanwhile, Nita and Mukesh Ambani chose simple ethnic looks.

The videos from the Ambani family's welcoming ceremony for Ganpati Bappa show Radhika and Anant walking along with the procession for Lord Ganesha's idol. At Antilia, Anant and Radhika gathered with Mukesh, Nita and other family members to worship Lord Ganesha and give offerings to the lord. They also sought blessings from the god, while Akash Ambani's son was seen showering the idol with flowers.

What did the Ambani family wear for puja?

Radhika Merchant's embroidered ensemble features a blouse with a round neckline, sleeveless design, side slits, floral threadwork, and a fitted silhouette. She completed the look with matching flared pants, an emerald necklace, diamond-adorned bracelets, an emerald-diamond ring, and matching earrings. With her tresses tied in a chic, half-tied hairdo and minimal makeup, she rounded off the look.

As for Nita Ambani, she wore a simple, pink Bandhani print suit for the festive occasion. She wore a full-sleeved kurta, matching pants, and an organza, gold gota patti embroidered dupatta. She styled the ensemble with gold jhumkis, a diamond ring, a no-makeup look, and her tresses tied in a sleek ponytail.

While Anant wore a navy blue kurta and pyjama set with a gold embroidered Nehru jacket, Mukesh Ambani chose a simple white kurta pyjama set.