Vijay Deverakonda slams AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, calls for strict action: ‘Digital equivalent of sexual assault’

A morphed, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle has been circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) for the last few days. It features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film Devara, which was released in 2024. On Saturday, Jr NTR strongly reacted to the issue and condemned the misuse of AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Vijay Deverakonda has backed Jr NTR's statement on the AI-morphed video.

What Vijay Deverakonda said Now, actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the issue and supported Jr NTR. Reposting Jr NTR's statement on his X, Vijay wrote: “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go.”

“When did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense,” he added.

Concluding his statement, he noted, "This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness.

And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support."