Vijay Deverakonda slams AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, calls for strict action: ‘Digital equivalent of sexual assault’
An inappropriate video of Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film's song Chuttamalle went viral on social media.
A morphed, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle has been circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) for the last few days. It features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film Devara, which was released in 2024. On Saturday, Jr NTR strongly reacted to the issue and condemned the misuse of AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible.
What Vijay Deverakonda said
Now, actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the issue and supported Jr NTR. Reposting Jr NTR's statement on his X, Vijay wrote: “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go.”
“When did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense,” he added.
Concluding his statement, he noted, "This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness.
And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support."
More details
Earlier, Jr NTR wrote in a statement, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."
He added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.
Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.
This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."
More details
The song was released in 2024. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song, which is named Chuttamalle in Telugu, Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam. Bosco Martis choreographed the number with vocals by Shilpa Rao. The 3 minutes 44 seconds long melody sees Janhvi dressed traditionally, while Jr NTR is in more contemporary clothing. It sees them romance on a beach, with Janhvi’s character Thangam singing about just how much she has fallen for Jr NTR’s character.
Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Ranabaali, which stars him alongside Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to hit screens on October 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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