Disha Salian death case: Advocate submits new piece of evidence to CBI, seeks custodial interrogation of accused: ‘We intend to file a fresh petition’

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, in connection with the death case of Disha Salian, on Saturday, said that points raised by him earlier were being substantiated as more evidence emerged. In a new update from news agency ANI, Ojha claimed that a report submitted to the Home Ministry regarding the reinstatement of former police officer Sachin Vaze had raised fresh questions in the case. Disha Salian, former celebrity manager, has made headlines due to her father accusing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray in the case of her death (@Rishabhsingh4747/Instagram)

What Advocate Ojha said Advocate Ojha, representing Satish Salian in the case, said, "Regarding this case, all the points we raised are being substantiated as more evidence comes to light. From our allegations of a false cover-up and the state of Disha's body to the High Court order, the SIT report, and the records currently with the CBI, everything we claimed is being proven true."

Ojha told ANI that he had obtained a new piece of evidence in the form of a report submitted to the Home Ministry. "We have now obtained a new piece of evidence: a report submitted to the Home Ministry. It clearly states that on June 5, 2020, Sachin Vaze was urgently reinstated into service and assigned to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU)," he said.

He further alleged that Vaze's appointment to the CIU violated the applicable regulations. Ojha further said, "The rules required an officer of the rank of Police Inspector (PI) for the CIU, but Sachin Vaze did not meet this criterion; he was of a lower rank, yet he was appointed there in violation of the regulations."

"This evidence suggests that Vaze was urgently reinstated to execute a conspiracy that included the murder of Disha and its subsequent cover-up, as well as to facilitate extortion, the drug trade, and other illicit activities," he said. Ojha said that all the details had been submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

"We have submitted all these details to the CBI today. We have outlined three other important demands to the CBI in today's letter, as we intend to file a fresh petition in the High Court seeking immediate custodial interrogation of the accused and requesting that the investigation proceed under High Court supervision,” he added.

More details Disha, who briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad at about 2:25 am on June 9, 2020. The Malwani police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and concluded that it was a suicide and that there was no evidence suggesting any foul play in it. A Special Investigation Team set up by the state government in December 2023 also found no foul play in Disha's death.

(via updates from ANI)