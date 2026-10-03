Emma Roberts shares first glimpse of wedding with Cody John: ‘Hitched’

Actor Emma Roberts has given fans a first glimpse of her wedding to actor Cody John, sharing a series of pictures from their intimate ceremony on Instagram. Actor Emma Roberts and Cody John

Roberts posted the pictures on Friday, including a sweet moment of the couple sharing a kiss, exchanging vows and walking down the aisle hand-in-hand. She was walked down the aisle by her son. “Hitched,” Roberts captioned the post.

For the ceremony, Roberts wore a chiffon wedding gown with a matching headband and a thigh-high slit, while John opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Roberts and John began dating in August 2022 and announced their engagement in July 2024. The couple got married on July 25. Roberts, who made her acting debut in Blow, rose to fame with the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous. She later appeared in films including Aquamarine, Wild Child, Scream 4, We're the Millers, Palo Alto, Nerve, Holidate and Madame Web. She was most recently seen in Saurus City, a stop-motion fantasy film directed by Nate Smith.

She will next star in The Technique, which follows five actors attending a mysterious week-long intensive led by a famously secretive instructor.