Los Angeles, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton is set to chronicle her life and career in her first book, "Material Evidence", which will present her story in an unconventional format inspired by the way memory works. Tilda Swinton to publish first book, a memoir titled 'Material Evidence'

The Scottish star's memoir will be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the fall of 2028, the publication house announced on Instagram.

According to the publisher, "Material Evidence" refuses the structure of a conventional memoir, instead reflecting the associative and sensory nature of memory.

"Rather than moving chronologically from childhood to the present, the book proceeds object by object: a christening dress, a letter, a wooden leg, a sweatshirt, a length of embroidery silk, a photograph," said FSG.

For Swinton, "Material Evidence" is a book about curiosity.

"A trail of breadcrumbs through the forest. And an essay in wonder: I hope that by the time it closes, its reader might feel affirmed and recharged with energy to value the difference between that elusive spirit that we each, uniquely, constitute, which changes constantly–evolving and developing–and that solid matter which stays the same in its essence–and consistently repays and feeds us, the world around us and all the things in it that make up our singular lives," the 65-year-old said.

FSG president and publisher Mitzi Angel, who will edit Swinton's book, said she has long admired the actor's "unique way of seeing things".

"The objects she contemplates in her enchanting book vibrate with meaning and memory, and through that contemplation she brings us the story of life. I couldn't be more delighted that Tilda Swinton joins FSG with this extraordinarily unusual and moving book," she said.

Swinton began her film career in the 1980s with British filmmaker Derek Jarman, appearing in films including "Caravaggio", "The Last of England" and "The Garden". She earned wider recognition for her performance as Isabella of France in Jarman's "Edward II" and later played the title character in Sally Potter's "Orlando" .

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a ruthless corporate lawyer in "Michael Clayton" .

Swinton has since moved between independent cinema and big-budget productions, with credits including "We Need to Talk About Kevin", "Suspiria", and Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "Isle of Dogs" and "Asteroid City".

She also played the White Witch in the "Narnia" films and the Ancient One in Marvel's "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame".

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