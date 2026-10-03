Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan scolds Qazi Touqeer over ‘lollipop’ comment on Kanika Mann, says he ‘kept going like a stuck record’

Last week, Qazi Touqeer made an offhand ‘lollipop’ comment to Kanika Mann , which she found offensive and uncomfortable. Salman pulled up Qazi for not apologising immediately and instead arguing non-stop. He said, “Qazi, jab kisi ko aap ke intentions galat laga hai, you should just back out. Lekin aap lagey rahey non-stop like a stuck record (If someone does not understand your intentions, back out. But you kept going for it like a stuck record).”

Bigg Boss 20 : Host Salman Khan 's comments on the performance and gameplay of the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar are a highlight on Bigg Boss. In the new promo released by the makers, Salman was seen schooling contestant Qazi Touqeer for the first time in the Weekend Ka Vaar for his comments on fellow contestant Kanika Mann.

Salman asked Kanika if Qazi apologised to her, to which she was seen saying Qazi has become a little too arrogant in the last three weeks over his gameplay. Qazi replied that he said sorry near the gate. Salman said he did not hear that, and added, “Aapne ye kaha ki main goli kha lunga but sorry nahi bolunga. Aapne suna hai kisi ko mazak mazak mein sorry bolte hue life mein (You said you will take a bullet but not say sorry. Have you ever heard someone say sorry in a lighthearted way)?”

Context The incident took place inside the house during a teacher-student roleplay interaction on Bigg Boss 20. When Kanika Mann asked him which subject he would study under her as his professor and he replied “Biology”. He then added, “You're very beautiful, ma'am. Can we have a lollipop together?” This did not sit well with Kanika, who slammed his double-meaning comments and said, "That was cheap, Qazi Touqeer. I don't expect cheap things from you. Tameez sikhaake jaungi (I will teach you some manners before I leave)." Qazi said it was an innocent comment and he said it playfully with no wrong intentions.

Meanwhile, a shocking mid-week elimination happened in Bigg Boss 20. Rhiti Tiwari was evicted from the house after Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh's decision. Last week, Rhiti declared that she hated Qazi and went on to hurl abuses at him during a diss battle task. She even accused Qazi of physically charging at her during the task. While Rhiti expected support from Salman Khan, the host instead bashed her for her language and rude behaviour towards Uditi and Qazi. He further praised Qazi and Uditi for handling the situation well.