Los Angeles, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures is in negotiations to acquire the big-screen adaptation of popular video game franchise "Battlefield", which will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie with Oscar winner Michael B Jordan on board as a producer. Sony in talks to acquire Christopher McQuarrie, Michael B Jordan's 'Battlefield' adaptation

The studio is negotiating for the project following a multi-studio bidding war, reported Variety. Sony has declined to comment on the talks.

Jordan, who earlier this year won the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Sinners", could also star in the film, although his involvement as an actor will depend on several factors.

Additional producers include Electronic Arts' Jesse Stern, Carter Swan of Emerald Neon, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo and Elizabeth Raposo, president of Jordan's Outlier Society.

Electronic Arts' "Battlefield" franchise began in 2002 with "Battlefield 1942", which was set during World War II. The first-person shooter series is known for large-scale multiplayer battles between opposing military forces.

Over the years, the franchise has explored historical events, alternate history and futuristic conflicts through its games and expansion packs.

"Battlefield 6", the 18th instalment in the series, was released last year and is set between 2027 and 2028. Its story centres on a conflict between a fractured NATO and a private military company.

The game went on to become the best-selling first-person shooter of the year and the biggest-selling title in the "Battlefield" franchise, surpassing Activision's "Call of Duty", according to the report.

"Call of Duty" is also being adapted for the big screen at Paramount, with Peter Berg set to direct from a script by Taylor Sheridan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 30, 2028.

For McQuarrie, "Battlefield" comes after his work on the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which he concluded with last year's "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", starring Tom Cruise as secret agent Ethan Hunt.

McQuarrie is also set to direct Arnold Schwarzenegger in "King Conan", the third "Conan the Barbarian" film, and is working with Cruise on an upcoming outer-space film directed by Doug Liman.

Jordan, meanwhile, has previous experience with video game adaptations. He starred as Navy SEAL John Clark in the Tom Clancy adaptation "Without Remorse" for Amazon and has been developing a film adaptation of "Rainbow Six" as a follow-up.

He will next star in, direct and produce a reimagining of "The Thomas Crown Affair" for Amazon MGM Studios, which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

He is also set to star opposite Austin Butler in Universal's "Miami Vice '85", playing South Florida detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs.

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