Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film mints almost ₹100 crore in a day; beats Rajinikanth's Jailer, Salman Khan's Tiger 3
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn has registered the best opening of his career and the sixth-highest ever by a Hindi film.
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn has set the box office ablaze with the best start of his career in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The third part of the Drishyam franchise released in theatres on Friday to almost universally positive reviews and audience reactions. The box office receipts were also highly positive, setting new records in the domestic market and performing well internationally.
Drishyam 3 box office update
The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before the film hits the screens. The film registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film. The overall advance booking for the film by release day exceeded ₹50 crore. This converted into a strong opening day. In India, Drishyam The Conclusion earned a staggering ₹66.75 crore net ( ₹80.10 crore gross) on its opening day. This is the biggest opening in Ajay Devgn’s career, and the third-biggest for any Hindi film, after only Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.
Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion earned over $1.5 million outside India on its release day. This takes the film’s global haul to a neat ₹95 crore on its opening day, just shy of the ₹100-crore mark. So far, only five Hindi films have earned over ₹100 crore on their opening day. Drishyam 3 missed out on entering this elite club, but still managed the sixth-biggest opening in Bollywood history and the 21st-biggest overall among all Indian films.
Drishyam 3 beats pan-India biggies
Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. The ₹95-crore gross it earned on its opening day is more than the openings received by some big-budget spectacles, including Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹91 crore), Ram Charan’s Peddi ( ₹94 crore), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ( ₹93 crore) and Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹88 crore).
Among Hindi films, Drishyam 3’s opening is smaller than only a select few: Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹205 crore), Jawan ( ₹129 crore), Adipurush ( ₹127 crore), Animal ( ₹116 crore), and Jawan ( ₹104 crore).
All about Drishyam The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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