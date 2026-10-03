Sienna Miller recalls 'enlightening' visit to Mumbai's Dharavi slums, getting Amitabh Bachchan's support: 'Loved the people I met' | Exclusive

It has been almost 20 years since Sienna Miller first visited India, but the memories of the days she spent here are fresh in the actor’s mind. The actor, currently starring in the legal drama War, talks to Hindustan Times about her 2007 visit to Mumbai and what it helped her learn about the country. Sienna Miller, currently starring in War, talks to HT about her 2007 India visit. (File Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) (AFP)

Sienna Miller recalls her India visit Sienna Miller’s visit to India was most unusual for a Hollywood star. She wasn’t in the country to promote a film or a show, but as an ambassador for Global Cool, a climate change advocacy group. Her week-long visit focused on raising awareness about climate change and lobbying for legislative change in India, with an emphasis on environmental issues. For this, the actor visited various places, including Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum.

Recalling the visit, Sienna says, “I think India is the most incredible country, and I have been to many other places as well, apart from the slums in Mumbai. We were going there to get legislation changed around climate change.”

During her trip, Sienna met several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who supported her cause. “I teamed up with lots of Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan. It was a really enlightening trip,” the actor says.