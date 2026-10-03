Sienna Miller recalls 'enlightening' visit to Mumbai's Dharavi slums, getting Amitabh Bachchan's support: 'Loved the people I met' | Exclusive
Sienna Miller visited India in 2007 as am ambassador for a climate change awareness campaign, teaming up with many Bollywood stars.
It has been almost 20 years since Sienna Miller first visited India, but the memories of the days she spent here are fresh in the actor’s mind. The actor, currently starring in the legal drama War, talks to Hindustan Times about her 2007 visit to Mumbai and what it helped her learn about the country.
Sienna Miller recalls her India visit
Sienna Miller’s visit to India was most unusual for a Hollywood star. She wasn’t in the country to promote a film or a show, but as an ambassador for Global Cool, a climate change advocacy group. Her week-long visit focused on raising awareness about climate change and lobbying for legislative change in India, with an emphasis on environmental issues. For this, the actor visited various places, including Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum.
Recalling the visit, Sienna says, “I think India is the most incredible country, and I have been to many other places as well, apart from the slums in Mumbai. We were going there to get legislation changed around climate change.”
During her trip, Sienna met several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who supported her cause. “I teamed up with lots of Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan. It was a really enlightening trip,” the actor says.
The 44-year-old admits the country has changed since she visited all those years ago and makes no secret of her admiration for it. “India is such a rapidly growing economy. It’s such a huge part of the world. It’s got a much bigger film industry than anywhere else in the world. It’s an incredible place, and I loved seeing it. I loved the people that I met, and I would love to spend more time there,” says Sienna.
Sienna Miller in War
The actor is currently starring in the HBO legal drama War, where she plays a Hollywood star going through a very public divorce. The show stars Dominic West as her estranged husband, a tech billionaire. Created by George Kay, War also stars Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Pip Torrens, Nina Sosanya, Archie Renaux, and Nick Mohammed. The series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on October 1. It is streaming in India on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More