Arjun Das reveals he was in talks for Don 3 before Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar fallout: ‘It's not happening now’

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which was supposed to star Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was among the most anticipated Bollywood films. However, the film became embroiled in controversy after Ranveer’s exit from the project and a reported fallout between the actor and filmmaker. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the film, Tamil actor Arjun Das has revealed that he was approached by Farhan for Don 3. Tamil actor Arjun Das was approached for Don 3.

Arjun Das on being approached for Don 3 Speaking to News18, Arjun Das responded to reports of him being cast in Don 3 and revealed that he had indeed met Farhan Akhtar to discuss the project. “I was very, very fortunate to have received a call from Farhan sir. We did meet, humne discuss bhi kiya tha, but unfortunately, that isn’t happening now,” he said.

Despite not being able to work with Farhan on Don 3, Arjun said he hopes to collaborate with the filmmaker in the future. “But I am hoping, and I hope I get to work with Farhan sir soon. I think he is one of the sweetest and most humble people I have met. So, yes, I don’t want to lie about it. It was supposed to happen, but now it’s not happening,” he added. During the same interaction, Arjun also revealed that he will soon be seen in a Hindi project, which is currently in the post-production stage.

Don 3 row explained Don 3 was officially announced in 2023, with Ranveer Singh taking over the iconic role previously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film remained in development for years, with production repeatedly delayed. Reports later suggested that Ranveer had concerns over the script and the lack of a locked screenplay, while there were also claims that the actor was unhappy with the delays in taking the film on floors.

Another point of contention, according to reports, was the alleged consideration of other actors for the role. Ranveer reportedly claimed that the makers had explored the possibility of approaching Hrithik Roshan while he was still attached to the project and claimed that only after Dhurandhar's success they decided to go ahead with him for the project.

Ranveer eventually exited Don 3 in December 2025. Following his exit, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly sought compensation from the actor, which was reported to be around ₹45 crore.

The disagreement then moved to film bodies. Farhan and Ritesh approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, only to later withdraw it. The makers also took the matter to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), while Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, met the association and challenged the reported ₹45 crore compensation claim on the actor’s behalf.

Amid the feud between the actor and the director, the status of Don 3 remains uncertain.