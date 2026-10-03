Former BigBang member T.O.P and South Korean singer Nana confirm relationship after months of dating

Former BIGBANG rapper T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, and Nana, a former member of the girl group After School, are officially dating. The agencies of both South Korean celebrities confirmed their relationship on Friday (October 2), after Korean outlet Dispatch reported that T.O.P, 38, and Nana, 35, had been in a relationship for several months and published photographs of the two together on dates. Former BigBang member T.O.P and South Korean singer Nana are dating

The K-pop stars first met in January this year while filming the music video for T.O.P’s song Studio54. According to his agency, Topspot Pictures, the two became close after working together on the project, with their relationship turning romantic around June. Citing an acquaintance of the couple, Dispatch reported that T.O.P and Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, “have a deep understanding of each other”. The acquaintance said the two had “walked similar paths, including their debuts, careers, rumours and the wounds they have suffered”.

Following the report, T.O.P’s agency confirmed the relationship, saying, “They became close (after filming Studio54) and it developed into a romantic relationship around June.”

Nana also addressed the news directly through the fan messaging platform Bubble, acknowledging that the report had come as a surprise to her as well. “You must have been taken aback. Me too, and I’m a little embarrassed as well,” she wrote. “We’ll continue to see each other happily and healthily.”

T.O.P rose to fame as a member of BIGBANG before pursuing solo music and acting, while Nana made her debut with After School and has since built a career as an actor alongside her work in music.